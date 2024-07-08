Buena Vista Social Club Orchestra

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

JESUS “AGUAJE” RAMOS (born 1951) is a Cuban trombonist, singer, arranger and musical director. He is known as the composer, arranger and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club. He has also served long stints in world class ensembles Estrellas de Areito and Afro-Cuban Allstars. His past musical journey and history is brought into focus throughout the critically acclaimed 1999 documentary “Buena Vista Social Club” and the 2017 follow up “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios”

Ramos performed on the beloved recordings of The Buena Vista Social Club and Afro-Cuban Allstars and many others, along with the solo albums of Ibrahim Ferrer, Ruben Gonzales and Omara Portuondo. He was Gonzales’s musical director and has been touring extensively since 1997 with many Afro-Cuban projects. He was a prominent member and musical director of the renowned ‘Adios’ tour which brought Cuban cultural music back into international prominence.

Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos and The Buena Vista Orchestra began touring and playing shows in the mid-2010’s, becoming a darling of critics and audiences throughout North America. The Buena Vista Orchestra continues the legacy of this legendary musical and cultural movement in 2024 with an exciting new stage production and repertoire pulled from the greatest hits (many of which Ramos composed) and deep-dive cuts.

Key players from throughout the history of Cuban and Afro-Cuban music join Ramos on stage for a celebration covering everything from Guajira, Son, Danzon, Son Montuno, Pilon, Cha Cha Cha, Changui, Bolero to Guaracha, Ritmo Batanga, Afro, Latin Jazz and more. The Buena Vista Orchestra has amassed thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify with their debut album on SSK Entertainment, Greatest Recorded Performances, with another album due out later this year.

Ramos is joined on this 2024 tour by an all star ensemble including veteran musicians "Betun" Luis Mariano Valiente Marin (Congas, Bongo), Emilio Senon Morales Ruiz (keys) and Fabían Garcia (Bass).

THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA

JESUS "AGUAJE" RAMOS - Trombone, Music Director, Conductor

LORENA LAZARA RAMOS DIAZ - Trombone, Vocals

ALDO ISIDRO MIRANDA ALVAREZ - Vocals

GEIDI CHAPMAN - Vocals, Guitar

ANDY ABAD ACOSTA - Keys

EMILIO SENON MORALES RUIZ - Keys

FABIAN GARCIA - Bass

ANTONIO REMIGIO RUBIO BORAYO - Timbal, Percussion

LUIS "BETUN" MARIANO VALIENTE MARIN - Congas, Bongo

ROGELIO RICARDO OLIVA ORELLY - Emcee, Vocals

