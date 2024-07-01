Jazz Is Dead: Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas

Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

Neumos, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Immerse yourself in a night of rich musical heritage and cross-cultural rhythms at The Ford, featuring the legendary Ghanaian guitarist, composer, and producer Ebo Taylor. With a career spanning over half a century, Taylor's influence on African music is undeniable, from his early days with highlife bands like the Stargazers to collaborations with Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Taylor's innovative blend of traditional Ghanaian music with jazz, funk, and Afrobeat creates a signature sound showcased in albums like "Ebo Taylor & the Pelikans" and "Tower Nyame." Experience the evolution of Taylor's musical journey, from his pioneering horn arrangements to his timeless classics like "Heaven," as he takes the audience on a soul-stirring exploration of African rhythms and melodies. This special evening at The Ford celebrates Taylor's enduring legacy and contributions to the global music scene, promising an unforgettable fusion of sounds and cultures.

Entry deadline July 8, 2024.