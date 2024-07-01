Halie Loren New Album Celebration Dreams Lost and Found

Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Halie Loren is an international, award-winning jazz singer/songwriter. She brings a fresh and original perspective to time-honored musical paths, singing in several languages and channeling her innate understanding of connectedness across musical boundaries to forge bonds with diverse audiences in North America, Asia, and Europe. Her debut jazz CD, 2008's “They Oughta Write a Song,” won “best vocal jazz album of the year” at the 2009 Just Plain Folks music awards (the biggest independent music awards in the world at the time), and she was quickly signed in Asia by JVC Kenwood (Victor Entertainment, Japan). Halie has since released 9 additional albums, and gone on to win many awards as both a singer and a songwriter. She is signed in North America and other parts of the world with Canadian-based Justin Time Records. Along with recording success, Loren’s live performances have expanded to include performances with the prestigious International Britt Fest Orchestra, Jazz Park Big Band of Seoul, Jazz Orchestra of Sicily, the Glacier Symphony in Montana, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra in Oregon, the Eugene Symphony in Oregon, and the Monroe Symphony in Louisiana. For the past several years she has traveled east to west in the US and other parts of the world, including Canada, Japan, Italy, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Haiti, Egypt, United Kingdom and France. Loren is continuing to tour across the US and other countries, and looking forward to adding additional countries to her tours. Her new album, “Dreams Lost and Found”, was recorded in Montreal, Quebec and is releasing on April 12, 2024.

Entry deadline July 8, 2024.