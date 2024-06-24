Donate
Marcos Valle

June 24, 2024
  Marcos Valle
  Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m.
  The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

Marcos Valle is the Renaissance man of Brazilian pop, a singer/songwriter/producer who has straddled the music world from the early days of the bossa nova craze well into the fusion-soaked sound of '80s MPB and into the 21st century. His second album, 1965's O Compositor e o Cantor, is widely considered among the era's most important. Its hit single, "Samba de Verão," is one of the most covered songs in Brazilian music history.

