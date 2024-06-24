Lisa Fischer / Ranky Tanky Together

Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

“Lisa Fischer is a master shapeshifter, and trying to get a firm grasp on her music is a fool’s errand. Just when you think she’s settled into a particular style or setting she heads off in a new direction. In this project, she joins Grammy Award-winning Gullah groovemasters Ranky Tanky, a band of native South Carolinians who mix the low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. Originally working together as an in-demand jazz quartet on the Charleston scene, the group named for the Gullah/Geechee phrase meaning “Get Funky!” added the dynamic vocalist Quiana Parler to celebrate the bone-deep mix of spirituals and gutbucket blues that marks the low country mainland and Sea Islands.” Quiana, vibrating with excitement about the collaboration, described Fischer as “electrifying, timeless, and a force to be reckoned with. I am so honored to be able to share the stage with such great music royalty!” (San Jose Mercury/Andy Gilbert)

After four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, Ms. Lisa Fischer set out to take center stage with her own humble, heartfelt song. The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar winning film “Twenty Feet from Stardom” altered the course of Lisa’s musical journey, telling her story, with clips of her legendary duets with Sting or with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter”, left audiences eager to see and hear more, so Lisa took the chance to set out on her own reinventing classic songs with her co-conspirators JC Maillard and Grand Baton. Their organic fusion of Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock ignited Lisa’s flexibility and freedom of expression, awakening her lifelong desire to make music that heals but still rocks the house.

Entry deadline July 1, 2024.