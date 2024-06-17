Bria Skonberg

Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Ms. Skonberg has become the shining hope of hot jazz, on the strength of a clarion trumpet style indebted to Louis Armstrong, a smooth purr of a singing voice inspired by Anita O’Day. - The New York Times

A millennial shaking up the jazz world - Vanity Fair

New York based and Canadian born singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal). Bria has stormed onto the jazz scene with her smoky vocals, blistering trumpet, and compelling compositions and arrangements. The Juno Award winner has sung the music of Aretha Franklin alongside Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, played with U2 at the iconic Apollo Theater, sat in with the Dave Matthews Band, was a featured guest with Jon Batiste, performed as part of The Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, and sang the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for a NY Rangers game.

The past few years have brought major life changes to everyone. In Bria Skonberg's case, in addition to the challenges of surviving as a professional musician during the pandemic, she experienced the joy of parenthood for the first time, two life-altering events that have together inspired her to feel a renewed sense of freedom in music making. Bria’s 2024 release, What It Means forges a way forward, in particular by returning to what inspired her in the first place: the sounds of New Orleans jazz. Recorded at Esplanade Studios during Mardi Gras of 2023, Bria is joined by an ensemble of established veterans and up and coming talent, including master Crescent City drummer Herlin Riley. This collection tells stories of life lessons that range from upbeat to down-to-earth to emotionally deep, all the while exhibiting both her mastery of the trumpet and her soulful and undeniably connective voice.

