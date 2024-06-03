Buddy Guy, Special Guest: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Saturday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

Buddy Guy is one of the most celebrated blues guitarists of his generation (arguably the most celebrated), possessing a sound and style that embody the traditions of classic Chicago blues while also embracing the fire and flash of rock & roll. Guy began his recording career in 1959 and scored his first hit in 1960 with "First Time I Met the Blues." He spent much of the next decade as a well-regarded journeyman, praised by peers and blues fans without breaking through to a larger audience; his best album of the '60s originally didn't even have his name on it (Junior Wells' Hoodoo Man Blues). However, he found an audience in Europe in the '70s and rock fans began discovering his work through the endorsements of noted fans Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Mark Knopfler. Guy released little material in the '80s (his best-known album of the decade was 1981's Stone Crazy, one of the few that received an American release), as he focused on live work. But in 1991, Guy finally enjoyed a commercial breakthrough with Damn Right, I've Got the Blues, and since then he's been one of the biggest names in contemporary blues, touring frequently and cutting new material on a regular basis. In the 21st century, Guy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, kept recording (2001's Sweet Tea, 2008's Skin Deep, and 2010's Living Proof are high points from this period), played an annual residency at his Chicago nightclub Legends, and even played at the White House, inviting President Barack Obama on-stage for a duet on "Sweet Home Chicago." He topped the Blues Charts with 2018's The Blues Is Alive and Well and took home the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. Following 2022's The Blues Don't Lie, Guy launched his Damn Right Farewell Tour.

