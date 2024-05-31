Eliane Elias

June 26 - June 27

The Triple Door, Seattle

Over the course of a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 albums, multiple Grammy-winning pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias’s distinctive musical style has emerged as one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz. She blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, her classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on.

With the release of her new recording TIME AND AGAIN, internationally renowned Brazilian pianist, composer and vocalist Eliane Elias proves once more she is a multi-faceted, groundbreaking artist who continues to reach new heights in a brilliant career spanning decades. Straight off of her last two albums which earned GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY Awards plus multiple nominations, TIME AND AGAIN gives us Elias’ unique blend of her Brazilian roots and her mastery of jazz, R&B and popular song. The album marks her third recording for Candid Records and will be released June 28, 2024, on vinyl, CD and all streaming platforms.

