Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Free Nationals, Digable Planets

Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

A great band is a group of musicians who share one nervous system. It’s an alchemy that goes beyond hours of practice and years spent together. It’s about sensing as much it is playing, anticipating without being warned, knowing without being told. To hear and see a great band at work is to witness a miracle.

Hiatus Kaiyote would never make such a claim about themselves. So let us make it: On their fourth album, Love Heart Cheat Code (Brainfeeder Records/Ninja Tune), you get to hear one of the greatest bands in the world, working one miracle after another.

The chemistry has been strong since their first jam session in 2011, in the living room of a Melbourne, Australia “share house.” Guitarist-vocalist Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield, bassist Paul Bender, keyboardist Simon Mavin, and drummer Perrin Moss released their first album Tawk Tomahawk the following year. It became a surprise hit, garnering a Grammy nomination. It connected them to a global community of fans who saw their music as a new and thrilling blend of genres, and perhaps beyond genre—who else but Hiatus could unite an audience of both metal and neo-soul fans? Their second LP, 2015’s Choose Your Weapon, made good on that promise: skillful songwriting and daring harmony and rhythm, all powered by incomparable musicianship. Several world tours and a second Grammy nomination followed. Then came 2021’s Mood Valiant, a reflective beauty created and issued in the midst of the pandemic, and cause for yet a third Grammy nomination. In that time, Hiatus Kaiyote have graced stages from Coachella, Fuji Rock, and the Sydney Opera House to the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks; been sampled by hip-hop and R&B icons from Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak to Jay-Z and Beyonce; and been lauded in The New York Times and Rolling Stone. But what the years have really wrought for these four artists is a kind of precious interconnection.

