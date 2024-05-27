Bill Frisell Trio feat. Tony Scherr & Rudy Royston

Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Bill Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings. "Mr. Frisell and his semi-sweet, misty-eyed attack have modeled both experimentation and serenity in improvised music.” - New York Times

His latest recording released this April 19th is Orchestras, on Blue Note, a double album with Rudy Royston on drums and Thomas Morgan on bass performing with the Brussels Philharmonic and Umbria Jazz Orchestra.

In March 2022, a biography on Frisell, entitled Beautiful Dreamer – The Guitarist Who Changed The Sound of American Music, written by Philip Watson was published by Faber and released in the UK, Europe, South, Central America & Asia. Through unprecedented access, and interviews with his close family, friends and collaborators, Philip Watson tells the story of the innovative and influential guitarist and composer.

Recognized as one of America’s 21 most vital and productive performing artists, Frisell was named an inaugural Doris Duke Artist in 2012. He is also a recipient of grants from United States Artists and Meet the Composer, among others. From 2013 – 2015, Bill was Resident Artistic Director for Jazz at Lincoln Center for their Roots of Americana series, and in 2016, he was a beneficiary of the first FreshGrass Composition commission to preserve and support innovative grassroots music. Upon San Francisco Jazz opening their doors in 2013, he served as one of their Resident Artistic Directors. Bill is also the subject of a documentary film by director Emma Franz, entitled Bill Frisell: A Portrait, which examines his creative process in depth. He has also received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

