GoGo Penguin

Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

English band, GoGo Penguin, have been internationally hailed as electrifying live performers, innovative soundtrack composers, and as a collective who channel jazz, pop and rock influences to create music that pulses and flows, transporting us into brand new realms.

Emotive, cinematic break-beat trio GoGo Penguin are touring behind their latest release Everything Is Going to Be OK.. Bursting with the optimism of new beginnings, with a new drummer, a new record label, (Sony Music electronica and neo-classical imprint XXIM Records), and a subtly updated and developed sound, the band are ushering a more sonically liberated era.

Everything Is Going to Be OK is born from a time of turbulence and loss. During a personally difficult period for the band, including deep personal loss and mourning, the studio offered the band a sanctuary from real life. The resulting project, given such vibrant life here, draws its strength from a shared understanding and empathy. Life has many great aspects to it and despite the lows, we should be mindful and grateful to celebrate the highs at every turn. Through our hardships, together, we will emerge stronger; everything is going to be ok.

“Powered by fluttering, junglist drums, slithering bass lines and an increasing bank of Eno-esque digital manipulations. Hypnotic stuff.” – The Guardian

Entry deadline May 27, 2024.