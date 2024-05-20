Booker T's Stax Revue

Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Royal Theatre, Victoria

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“Booker T. Jones is one of the legends of soul music.” — The New Yorker

Four-time GRAMMY award-winning legend Booker T. Jones is arguably the most famous Hammond B3 player in history. This pillar of soul music collaborated with Otis Redding, Albert King, and more during his tenure at Stax Records. Since then, Booker has lent his trademark keyboard chops and produced classic albums such as Willie Nelson’s multi-platinum hit Stardust and Bill Withers’ Just As I Am featuring the hit song “Ain’t No Sunshine”. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee, and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, he wrote “Time Is Tight,” as well as the smash-hit “Green Onions”; a single which sold over 1 million copies and is ranked No. 181 in Rolling Stones 500 greatest songs of all time.

Booker T.’s Stax Revue is a presentation of his hits with the MGs and of the classics recorded on Stax Records by legendary artists. The Stax Revue features a ten-piece big band with three lead vocalists, a three-piece horn section and Booker T’s usual rhythm section, delivering a high energy experience curated to take the audience on a journey through Booker T’s eyes. It can be argued that it was Booker T. Jones who set the cast for modern soul music and is largely responsible for its rise and enduring popularity. He pushed the music’s boundaries with his hits on Stax, refined it to its essence and then injected it into the nation’s bloodstream. Catch him live at the Royal Theatre for the opening night of the 2024 TD Victoria International JazzFest!

Opening for this evening will be the award-winning swinging blues band,Blue Moon Marquee.

Entry deadline May 27, 2024.