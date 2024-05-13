Spencer Day

Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

“One of the most beautiful singing voices around today” – Julian Fleisher, New York Public Radio/WNYC’s American Standards

Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London’s West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. The Washington Post praised his “cool jazz sensibilities” and “cleverly crafted tales.” Time Out New York called him “a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter.”

Day’s songwriting is influenced by jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, and pop. Day’s album Vagabond peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Album Chart, staying there 47 weeks. His album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. Day’s collaboration with the Postmodern Jukebox has surpassed 1.5 million views on YouTube. His most recent project, Broadway by Day is collection of reimagined theater songs from South Pacific, Evita, A Chorus Line and beyond, with surprising and genre-blurring arrangements.

Entry deadline May 20, 2024.