Julian Lage - Vancouver International Jazz Festival Package

Julian Lage - Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Playhouse, Vancouver

Speak To Me, Julian Lage’s fourth album for Blue Note Records, is full of virtuosic dispatches from an ongoing search for narrative beyond words. Intimate in tone and expansive in intention, it roves a broad landscape of American music, delighting in the deliberate crossing of wires between gospel, rural blues, California singer-songwriter sunshine, and skronky jazz. “Possessed of an unflappable technical facility and seemingly boundless curiosity” (The New York Times), the always astonishing New York-based guitarist has collaborated with Gary Burton, Nels Cline, Béla Fleck, John Zorn, and scores of next-level creative players. His adventurous and deeply attuned trio features bassist Jorge Roeder and renowned Bad Plus drummer Dave King.

