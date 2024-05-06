Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

Thursday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the star of his very own award-winning web series, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, N.Y.

The Philadelphia soul man is still achieving career milestones more than four decades later, continuing to perform with his band to sold out venues everywhere.

It’s been quite a decade for Hall, including the opening of “Daryl’s House,” a combination world-class restaurant and performance venue, which he kicked off on October 31, 2014. The popular venue also serves as home base for his multi award-winning Live from Daryl’s House. The show, which began as a “light bulb” moment for Hall when he launched it in 2007 as a free webcast, has set the standard for artist-initiated projects. The groundbreaking series provides a mix of legends and the next generation of superstars. “Live From Daryl’s House” streams on Daryl Hall’s YouTube channel.

Previous episodes of Live From Daryl’s House have featured a diverse mix of veteran and new performers from rock, soul, country and R&B including rock legends Sammy Hagar, Joe Walsh, Cheap Trick, Tommy Shaw, Kenny Loggins, Todd Rundgren, Nick Lowe, Dave Stewart and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; soul and R&B artists The O’Jays, Aaron Neville, Aloe Blacc, Kandace Springs, Elle King, Wyclef Jean, Smokey Robinson, Cee Lo Green, Booker T & The MGs, and Sharon Jones; big-league singer/songwriters such as Ben Folds, Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw, Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump; country artists such as Shelby Lynne; and has helped break new acts like Fitz & The Tantrums, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Neon Trees, Johnnyswim, Parachute and Anderson East. The latest episodes of the show feature Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, Andy Grammer, Lisa Loeb, Robert Fripp, and Howard Jones.

Elvis Costello (born August 25, 1954, London, England) is a British singer-songwriter who extended the musical and lyrical range of the punk and new wave movements.

The son of musicians, Costello was exposed to a mix of British and American styles—dance-hall pop to modern jazz to the Beatles—from an early age. During the early 1970s he lived in London, recording demos and performing locally while working as a computer programmer. He befriended Nick Lowe, bassist for the pub rock band Brinsley Schwarz, who brought him to the attention of Jake Riviera, one of the heads of the independent label Stiff Records. In 1977 Lowe produced Costello’s first album, My Aim Is True. A critical and commercial success, it aligned the cynicism and energy of punk bands like the Sex Pistols and the Clash with the structures of a more literate songwriting tradition, weaving complex wordplay through a set of clever pop tunes and moving easily among varied melodic styles.

Entry deadline May 13, 2024.