Noah Haidu, Buster Williams and Lenny White Trio

Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Noah Haidu has arrived as an important new voice in jazz who combines modernism, soul, and swing into his own unique approach. Recently the national media has focused on Noah as a force to be reckoned with: The Wall Street Journal singled out Haidu for a major write-up stating that “by now he has his own unique approach…sounding buoyant and free like a pent up spirit released.”

Perhaps it is this unique approach that Wall Street Journal writer Larry Blumenfeld wrote of which has earned Noah such a strong following. Recent tour highlights have included packed shows at major venues like Yoshi’s Jazz Club, The Nash and Birdland while he racked up millions of streams on Apple Music and Spotify.

His latest recording was included in Downbeat Magazine’s Best Albums of the year issue (Jan 2022) and was called a “stunning and heartfelt tribute” in that publication. SLOWLY was released on the heels of another groundbreaking work: Noah’s multimedia project DOCTONE which was the subject of an NPR feature heard around the country and was showcased by the legendary writer Nate Chinen on the show “All Songs Considered.” DOCTONE, an album of pianist Kenny Kirkland’s music was released in tandem with a book by Haidu on Kirkland’s life, and a documentary short film which Haidu produced.

