Classics VI: Portraits

Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Kristin Lee, violin

Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor

Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major

Elgar: Enigma Variations

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s classical compositions were influenced by traditional African music, reflecting his “Anglo-African” heritage. Brahms’ Second Violin Concerto is infused with the spirit of his native Hungarian folk music. Elgar wrote odes to the people in his life by inscribing movements in his compositions with initials that hint of their identities.

KRISTIN LEE

A recipient of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Kristin Lee is a violinist of remarkable versatility and impeccable technique who enjoys a vibrant career as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and educator. Among her many accolades, she has been praised for her “flawless technique,” and “sense of melodic shaping that reflects an artistic maturity.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Born in Seoul, Ms. Lee began studying violin at age five and within one year won first prize at the Korea Times Violin Competition. In 1995, she moved to the US to continue her studies, and in 1997 entered The Juilliard School’s Pre-College. In 2000, Ms. Lee was chosen to study with Itzhak Perlman after he heard her perform with the Pre-College Symphony. She holds a master’s degree from The Juilliard School.

Entry deadline May 6, 2024.