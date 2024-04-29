Cécile McLorin Salvant Quartet

Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“With three Grammys” and a MacArthur ‘Genius’ Award to her name, Salvant has already far transcended her early status as her generation’s most imaginative and thrilling jazz interpreter.” - Spin

Cécile McLorin Salvant, is a composer, singer, and visual artist. The late Jessye Norman described Salvant as“a unique voice supported by an intelligence and full-fledged musicality, which light up every note she sings”. Salvant has developed a passion for storytelling and finding the connections between vaudeville, blues, folk traditions from around the world, theater, jazz, and baroque music. Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists, and humor. Salvant won the Thelonious Monk competition in 2010. She has received Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for three consecutive albums, The Window, Dreams and Daggers, and For One To Love.. In 2020, Salvant received the MacArthur fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award. Salvant released her debut Nonesuch records release Ghost Songin 2022; the album went on to receive two Grammy® nominations. Mélusine, an album mostly sung in French, along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Kreyòl, was released on March 24th, 2023 and is now also nominated for two Grammys.

" ...she sings clearly, with her full pitch range, from a pronounced low end to full and distinct high notes, used sparingly {...} Her voice clamps into each song, performing careful variations on pitch, stretching words but generally not scatting; her face conveys meaning, representing sorrow or serenity like a silent-movie actor." - Ben Ratliffe, The New York Times

Entry deadline May 6, 2024.