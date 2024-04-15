Gretchen Yanover

Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Cellist Gretchen Yanover creates spacious string atmospheres woven with warm melodies. She performs with her electric cello and looping pedal, in addition to her acoustic cello performance and recording work. Gretchen started playing with a loop sampler in 2001, which inspired her to improvise and compose. Recently, Gretchen released her fifth album.

Yanover began her musical life in Seattle public schools, falling in love with the cello’s deep sound. Gretchen pursued both performance and music education at the University of Washington, embracing an interwoven path of teaching and performing.

Gretchen started playing with a loop sampler around 2001 and it changed her musical life, inspiring her to improvise and compose. Yanover’s 5th album will be released March 2024.

Gretchen has appeared as a soloist for the Earshot Jazz Festival and presented at TEDx Seattle. She created music for and performed with LeVar Burton for LeVar Burton Reads live, and has had compositions commissioned by Seattle Symphony, Seattle Pacific University, and University of Oregon. Gretchen was the Town Hall Seattle 2021 Fall Artist in Residence. Her music is played throughout the United on classical and alternative music radio and streaming platforms.

Entry deadline April 22, 2024.