Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba is a Grammy and Juno winning; singer, songwriter, producer and musician. Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba and now living in Smithers, BC, Canada. His first musical memory was playing claves (a Cuban rhythm instrument) at the age of 4 alongside his father on national TV, and went on to study guitar, then electric and upright bass, touring and recording nationally and internationally, before moving to Canada in 1999. His sound is the unique confluence of tradition and global influences in articulate arrangements, conveying emotions through melody and lyric.

In 2022, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop for “Mendo” as producer, artist and engineer, his proudest accomplishment of the 20+ awards and nominations he has received as an independent artist over 9 albums. His musical evolution for years was all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music, looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration – he’s always exploring, always creating something fresh and new, and always, it seems, getting it just right.

“I always believed, from the beginning of my career in Canada, that if music is beautiful, it will cross the language. Because we are all humans.”

- Alex Cuba

