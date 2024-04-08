Donate
Classics V: Dreams & Dances

Published April 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Sarah Ioannides, conductor
Leelanee Sterrett, horn
Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano

De Falla: Suite from El Amor BrujoStrauss: Concerto No. 1
Gina Gillie: Reverie (world premiere)Kodály: Dances of Galánta
Arturo Márquez: Danzón No. 2

El Amor Brujo is De Falla’s homage to the folksongs and dances of Andalusian Gypsies. Strauss demonstrates his understanding of the potential of the horn’s role as a solo and instrument. Gina Gillie’s Reverie portrays the divergent scenes of dreams. Kodály drew inspiration for the Dances of Galánta from Hungarian folk music he discovered in Vienna. Arturo Marquez’ Danzon No. 2 captures the movement and rhythms of Latin ballroom dancing.

