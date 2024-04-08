Classics V: Dreams & Dances

Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theaer, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Leelanee Sterrett, horn

Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano

De Falla: Suite from El Amor BrujoStrauss: Concerto No. 1

Gina Gillie: Reverie (world premiere)Kodály: Dances of Galánta

Arturo Márquez: Danzón No. 2

El Amor Brujo is De Falla’s homage to the folksongs and dances of Andalusian Gypsies. Strauss demonstrates his understanding of the potential of the horn’s role as a solo and instrument. Gina Gillie’s Reverie portrays the divergent scenes of dreams. Kodály drew inspiration for the Dances of Galánta from Hungarian folk music he discovered in Vienna. Arturo Marquez’ Danzon No. 2 captures the movement and rhythms of Latin ballroom dancing.

