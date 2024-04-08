Ana Popovic

Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

The award-winning, hard-touring, guitar slinger blends smoking electric funk and slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and a tight blues groove with soulful, feminine vocals. Add to the mix her incredible stage presence, all of which makes her an irresistible force in the world of contemporary blues music.

Called 'one helluva a guitar-player' by Bruce Springsteen and nominated for seven Blues Music Awards, Ana was added as the only female guitar-player to the 2014 -'18 all-star Experience Hendrix lineup; a nationwide tour celebrating the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix with Buddy Guy, Eric Johnson, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and many more world renown artists.

She appeared on the cover of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazine. Her albums Can You Stand The Heat'(2013) and Unconditional (2011) where Pick-Of-The-Week by USA Today and featured on NPR Music. Her album POWER (2023) made it to #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts - THE list of best-selling albums nationwide.

You’ll find Popovic in a select group of excellent modern blues guitar players. One reason could be the fact that she’s always willing to work a little harder and travel a little further to master her craft. Ana and her powerful band are tirelessly touring, playing major blues, jazz and rock festivals. She has shared headlining stages with B.B. King, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr. and many others. She is endorsed by Fender, D'Angelico, Jim Dunlop and DR strings. When not on tour, she resides in Los Angeles, CA.

