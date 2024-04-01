An Evening with Harry Connick Jr.

Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

HARRY CONNICK JR. HAS EXEMPLIFIED EXCELLENCE IN EVERY ASPECT OF THE ENTERTAINMENT WORLD. HE HAS RECEIVED RECOGNITION WITH MULTIPLE GRAMMY AND EMMY AWARDS AS WELL AS TONY NOMINATIONS FOR HIS LIVE AND RECORDED MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, HIS ACHIEVEMENTS ON SCREENS LARGE AND SMALL, AND HIS APPEARANCES ON BROADWAY AS BOTH AN ACTOR AND A COMPOSER.

Harry releases a brand-new holiday album, Make It Merry, on November 26, available exclusively on Apple Music in Spatial Audio and iTunes. The 12-track album, which marks his fourth holiday album, features Harry’s definitive take on Christmas classics including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bells,” as well as newly-recorded versions of his own originals and fan favorites like “(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas,” alongside two brand-new, original songs that are sure to become instant holiday classics. “Make It Merry” is the first of the original songs, along with “On This Christmas Morning,” set to be featured on the album. Coinciding with the album announcement, Harry is unveiled the first single and title track “Make It Merry” – listen here – and its accompanying music video – watch here.

With the pandemic casting a long shadow in 2020, Harry retreated to his home studio during the lockdown and emerged with an album of songs of faith and inspiration. ALONE WITH MY FAITH is to be released jointly by Universal Music’s Verve and Capitol CMG on March 19, 2021. Harry wrote and arranged many of the songs, played every instrument, and sang every part. Both the album cover and the music videos for “Amazing Grace” and "Alone With My Faith" were conceived and directed by Harry’s daughter Georgia Connick.

Entry deadline April 8, 2024.