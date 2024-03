Fatoumata Diawara

Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Fatoumata Diawara is a Malian singer-songwriter currently living in France. Diawara began her career as an actress in theatre and in film, including Genesis, Sia, The Dream of the Python and Timbuktu.

Entry deadline April 1, 2024.