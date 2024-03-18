Jake Shimabukuro

Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

By now, if you know the ‘ukulele, you might know the name, the innovator who is Jake Shimabukuro. He has captivated audiences around the world with his unique and dynamic style. With his mother as his first teacher of the instrument, Jake embraced a deep love and respect for the `ukulele and has explored new and unexpected ways to push the boundaries of what was possible on the humble four-strings. Each album has showcased his mastery of the instrument and his ability to weave together diverse genres to create a cohesive and captivating musical experience. He is undoubtedly one of the most innovative and exciting musicians of his generation, changing the perception of the instrument itself and breaking barriers of what kind of music it is capable of.

Enter his newest, and most personal album yet. Grateful is a coming home for Jake. With a literal who’s who of Hawai`i based musicians, this collection of songs is performed live, in studio with Jake’s friends, contemporaries, mentors, and heroes - all kanikapila style in a return to his roots. Grateful is the followup to the critically acclaimed duets album with artists from Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett, Jack Johnson and Kenny Loggins. It was these collaborations that inspired him to go back to the beginning and play with the musicians who first inspired him as he was growing up in Hawai`i. Jake shares a connection with each and every artist on this album.

In addition to his impeccable musicianship, Jake is also a gifted storyteller, weaving together musical narratives that draw listeners in and leave them spellbound. He wanted to bring the power of each artist’s stories to this album.

Once the musicians decided on the song that they wanted to record, Shimabukuro along with producer and engineer Grande and Fletcher, worked on a plan on how to best capture the live collaboration. In the studio, the musicians played through the song a couple of times and then Michael would press record. All live in the studio and tracked in the same room together, just like the old days.

Entry deadline is March 25, 2024.