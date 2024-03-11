Madeleine Peyroux

Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Just like the ‘little sparrow’, Madeleine befriended the city’s street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic “La Vie En Rose,” soulfully capturing the tune’s romanticism and melancholy.

Her breakthrough album Dreamland (1996) sold a striking 200,000 copies and Madeleine’s dusky voice was likened to that of jazz greats Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

The album cemented Madeleine Peyroux as a ‘classic’ musical talent that was here to stay, and the soulful singer found herself touring the world, singing with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and opening for Cesaria Evora.

Extensive touring took its toll on Madeleine’s voice and Jazz’s new star failed to complete recording sessions for her second Atlantic record. Unable to “make money without singing”, Madeleine made several futile attempts at odd jobs, and soon “went into hibernation”.

In 2003 she signed to Rounder Records and embarked on a game-changing, lifelong collaboration with multi-Grammy winning producer Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Walter Becker, Herbie Hancock). The prolific partnership has now spanned many years and created universally acclaimed albums, hailed by many as timeless classics including: Careless Love (2004), Half the Perfect World (2006), Bare Bones (2009), her first try at an album of entirely new compositions, Standing On the Rooftop (2011), and The Blue Room,(2013).

