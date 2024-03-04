Classics lV: Transformation

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Ronaldo Rolim, piano

Andrée: Intermezzo

Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Elfriede Andrée’s First Symphony, from which the Intermezzo is extracted, is likely the earliest symphony written by a Swedish woman. One continuous piece, Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto diverged from typical concertos of its day that were separated into distinct movements. The four notes that open Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (the “fate motive”) are perhaps music history’s most iconic motif.

RONALDO ROLIM

Acclaimed for his “consummate elegance” (New York Concert Review), “mastery of phrasing and dynamics” (Oberbaselbieter Zeitung) and “a special ability to present touching interpretations” (El Norte), Brazilian pianist Ronaldo Rolim has performed extensively over four continents, in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Zurich’s Tonhalle, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Great Hall of the Liszt Academy in Budapest, and Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts. He began musical studies with his mother at age four before being admitted to the Magda Tagliaferro School in São Paulo. At the age of 18, he moved to the U.S., where he studied at Oakland University (Michigan), the Peabody Conservatory, and the Yale School of Music.

A passionate advocate of chamber music, Mr. Rolim was a founding member of Trio Appassionata, which during 15 years of activities cultivated multiple projects such as tours of the U.S., Europe, Brazil and China, a strong commitment to community engagement, and the release of the album gone into night are all the eyes, dedicated to piano trios by American composers. Mr. Rolim is a frequent chamber music collaborator to ensembles such as the Aizuri, Jasper, Guimarães and São Paulo string quartets, and has performed with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony, the Brazilian Symphony, Ensemble Connect, and Bronx Arts Ensemble. Currently he holds the position of assistant professor of piano at the University of Puget Sound, as well as pianist of the Puget Sound Piano Trio.

ronaldorolim.com

