Mark Morris Dance Group performing "The Look of Love"

March 13 - 16

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle

The Look of Love is a wistful and heartfelt homage to the chart-topping songs of the late Burt Bacharach. A towering figure of popular music, Bacharach is known for his soaring melodies and unique orchestrations influenced by jazz, rock and Brazilian music — his longtime lyricist Hal David providing unsentimental, poignant lyrics. This evening-length work features original choreography by Mark Morris and new musical arrangements by Ethan Iverson, performed by an ensemble of piano, trumpet, bass and drums, with singer, actress and Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals.

Always engaging melodically, always surprising rhythmically, with a touch of melancholy and a striving hope, Bacharach’s marvelous music calls out for dancing.

— Mark Morris

I’ve found an ideal collaborator in Mark Morris…Like a great melody, his dances evoke an atmosphere and inspire feelings, and I think that’s just what the world needs now.

— Burt Bacharach

Dance Series generously underwritten by Delaney & Justin Dechant and Ira & Courtney Gerlich in honor of Katharyn Alvord Gerlich​

Entry deadline is March 4, 2024.