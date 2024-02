"Coffy" Post-film Q&A with Pam Grier

Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.

Capitol Theater, Olympia

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

In Pam Grier’s breakout role, a nurse sets out on a mission of vengeance and vigilante justice, killing drug dealers and mobsters who cross her path.

Dir: Jack Hill / 1973 / US / 91 min

Entry deadline is February 26, 2024.