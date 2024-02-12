Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Woodland and St. Helens 96.7 translator are off the air. We are diligently working on a fix and expect to have it resolved within the next few days.

Lights, Camera, Action!

KNKX Public Radio
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:44 AM PST
fwpaec.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Auburn Symphony #1

Wesley Schulz, conductor Bring your whole family to this action-packed concert featuring exciting music from epic adventure films! Maestro Schulz will take you to the high seas in search of pirates, to the island of Themyscira, home of Wonder Woman, and to the animated world of The Incredibles. No adventure is too big for Auburn Symphony Orchestra!

Entry deadline is February 19, 2024.
Ticket Giveaways
Related Content