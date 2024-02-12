Lights, Camera, Action!

Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Federal Way Performing Arts Center, Federal Way

Auburn Symphony #1

Wesley Schulz, conductor Bring your whole family to this action-packed concert featuring exciting music from epic adventure films! Maestro Schulz will take you to the high seas in search of pirates, to the island of Themyscira, home of Wonder Woman, and to the animated world of The Incredibles. No adventure is too big for Auburn Symphony Orchestra!

Entry deadline is February 19, 2024.