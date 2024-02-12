Classics III: Remembrance

Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Symphony Tacoma Voices

Tess Altiveros, soprano

Laurel Semerdjian, mezzo-soprano

Brendan Tuohy, tenor

Charles Robert Stephens, bass

Verdi: Requiem

Celebrating the 150th Anniversary!

Verdi’s Requiem is a monumental choral masterpiece with a fusion of operatic grandeur and sacred solemnity. Composed in 1874 to commemorate the death of Italian poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni, it transcends the traditional boundaries of the requiem mass with its dramatic intensity and emotional depth. Verdi’s ability to capture the profound emotions associated with mourning and spirituality is evident throughout the composition, creating a dynamic and deeply moving musical experience.

Feature in blockbuster films like It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), The Shining (1980), The Lion King (1994), Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), and Star Wars, the Dies Irae sequence, with its thunderous orchestral outbursts and dramatic vocal demands, is particularly iconic and contributes to the Requiem’s enduring popularity. Verdi’s Requiem is a testament to his unparalleled skill in crafting music that resonates with both the spiritual and the visceral, leaving a lasting impression on audiences and solidifying its place as one of the most compelling choral works in the classical repertoire.

