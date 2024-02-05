SIFF presents Noir City

February 16-22

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Seattle

Noir City returns to SIFF for its 16th year for a week of thematically linked pairings of international and English-language noir films. Produced by Eddie Muller—Film Noir Foundation founder, Turner Classic Movies host, and "Czar of Noir''— this celebration of the film noir genre is a beloved annual event.

Kicking off with the Film Noir Foundation’s most recent restoration of Never Open That Door (Argentina, 1952), the festival will feature seven days of thematically linked bills, pairing foreign-language films with movies made in the United States and United Kingdom. “This year's Noir City program is tailored to satisfy folks who love noir that's full of the colorful vernacular slang so essential to American and British noir—as well as adventurous viewers intrigued by a familiar story–a crime committed for passion or profit—playing out in cultures with different values, mores, and styles.”—Eddie Muller

Eddie Muller will host all shows February 16–18, then pass the hosting honors over to acclaimed mystery novel authors Vince and Rosemarie Keenan (“Renee Patrick”) February 19–22.

PASSES - Member: $125 | Non-Member: $150

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS - Member: $11 | Non-Member: $16

Entry deadline is February 12, 2024.