Anat Cohen Tentet featuring Musical Director Oded Lev Ari

Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Ever charismatic, prolific and inspired, Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. As The Wall Street Journal says, “What’s not to love about a young clarinetist and saxophonist who plays everything we love – modern jazz, world music, “hot” New Orleans style jazz – and does it all brilliantly?”

With the Anat Cohen Tentet, woodwind virtuoso Anat Cohen brings audiences an evocative and exciting experience centered around the clarinet. Both on stage and on their critically acclaimed releases, Happy Song and 2019’s Grammy Award nominated Triple Helix, the Tentet weaves a tapestry of sounds, freeing Cohen to explore the full range of the clarinet’s dynamics and demonstrate its vastly expressive character. As JazzTimes says, “With the clarinet she becomes a singer, a dancer, a poet, a mad scientist, laughing – musically – with the sheer delight of reaching that new place, that new feeling, with each chorus.” The Tentet’s repertoire draws on Anat’s diverse musical loves, from Brazilian music to African grooves, and from vintage swing to touching ballads. Above all, the Tentet is another synergistic collaboration between Anat and co-producer/co-arranger Oded Lev-Ari, who is her partner in Anzic Records and who has been a kindred spirit since their high school days in Israel. Along with its nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, Triple Helix was included on NPR’s 2019 Jazz Critics Poll and was deemed “a work of considerable expressive reach” by The Chicago Tribune. JazzTimes also called Anat at her most “fresh, sophisticated and daring.” Anat has topped DownBeat’s Critics Poll for her instrument every year since 2010, calling her recent project “arguably a career high” in their cover story.

Cohen’s buoyant clarinet lines soared above and among the plush tones of fluegelhorn, vibraphone, accordion, drums and what-not. To hear a soloist of Cohen’s stature surrounded by so much glowing, shimmering sound was to encounter her music in a welcome new light. - The Chicago Tribune (about Anat Cohen Tentet)

Entry deadline is February 12, 2024.