The Rumba Kings (Spring 2024) featuring the Arcobaleno String Quartet and Special Guests

March 22-23

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

KNKX 88.5 FM Presents The Rumba Kings featuring Arcobaleno Strings and Special Guests!

Get ready to dress up for two unforgettable nights of passionate Mediterranean-inspired music, presented by KNKX 88.5 FM. This live performance, already making waves in the Pacific Northwest, offers a unique opportunity to catch The Rumba Kings in our intimate theater before they soar to international acclaim. Their latest single, "Dance with Me," is garnering praise from top radio personality Delilah, shared widely on her social media. KNKX has been a steadfast supporter of the band's live shows and music since their inception.

The name "The Rumba Kings" might be misleading; while the band includes rumba-style songs reminiscent of the Gipsy Kings, they are far from exclusively a rumba band. In fact, The Rumba Kings draw from a wide array of influences in both their music and live performances.

The heart of the show revolves around romantic, passionate, and beautiful music presented with an exhilarating performance. Centered around the Spanish guitar, the show features a string quartet and various other instruments. Approximately 30% of the show includes special appearances by four guest vocalists, while the majority is dedicated to instrumental music.

Entry deadline is February 5, 2024.