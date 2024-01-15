Jazz is Dead: Blue Note 85

Thursday, February 1 at 8 p.m.

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle

This is Jazz Is Dead, a love story.

Founded in 2017 by music producers Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest), concert producer Andrew Lojero and industry veteran Adam Block, Jazz Is Dead is a global movement experienced through community and culture. We travel the world searching for rare records and the artists who created them. We dig through the crates for the music and stories that capture our imagination and unite us. Our passion is driven by honoring the legacies of these musical heroes through live concerts, visual media and new analog recordings.

Our concerts have earned an ever-growing fanbase through national and international tours. Under the label, co-founders Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad have produced albums with their musical heroes including luminaires such as Roy Ayers, Lonnie Liston Smith, João Donato, Azymuth, Gary Bartz, Jean Carne, Marcos Valle and Tony Allen.

Entry deadline is January 22, 2024.