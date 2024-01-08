Seattle Chamber Music Society's Winter Festival 2024

Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Join us this Winter as we explore the unbelievably fertile period of musical history taking place in the British Isles. Alongside works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, and other great masters, each concert will feature music from Britain’s greatest composers of the first half of the 20th century. SCMS Artistic Director James Ehnes is joined by the world’s greatest musicians to present a musical journey that you won’t want to miss.

The 2023-2024 Season is generously sponsored by Dave and Amy Fulton.

The 2024 Winter Festival is generously sponsored by Ned and Dana Laird.

EXPLORE THE WINTER FESTIVAL HERE ›

Entry deadline is January 15, 2024.

