Jahari Stampley - International Herbie Hancock Competition Winner - Debut Album Release

Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Winner of the 2023 Herbie Hancock Institute International competition and awarded the 2023 Luminarts Fellowship, and 2023 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Nominee, Jahari Stampley is emerging as a modern innovator in the jazz piano world. Having played many of the world’s most prestigious venues before the age of 22, in a few short years, Jahari is recognized as a prolific pianist, composer, producer, and educator.

He began playing piano at the age of 14 and quickly swept through the music world winning many competitions, performing solo concerts internationally, and touring with renowned artists such as Stanley Clarke, Derrick Hodge, and Keyon Harrold, among many others.

Jahari is joined by D-Erania Stampley, Jahari's mother, a Grammy-nominated musician in seven categories from Chicago IL. The 59th Grammy Awards Committee recognized D-Erania's "Language of the Heart" CD for seven ballot categories. "Language of the Heart successfully balances accessibility and imagination. D-Erania has created a work that has wide appeal without sacrificing originality, one with plenty of inspired artistry that is solidly mainstream. This record is a portent of a brilliant career for this promising and talented musician." - Chicago Jazz Magazine, Hrayr Attarian.

Jahari is also joined by Miguel Russell, a 21-year-old drummer/producer from South Florida. Originally born in the Bronx, NYC, he started playing drums when he was 2 years old when his father taught him how to play. At age 4 he was enrolled in the Harlem School of the Arts, studying under mentor and master drummer, Baba Donald Eaton. At age 5, his professional career began. Eventually, he moved to South Florida at age 6 and continued his professional career. Before the age of 21, he would go on to play with legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Nestor Torres, Paquito D' Rivera, Pedro Martinez, Candido Camero, Stefon Harris, Stacey Dillard, Dayna Stephens.

Entry deadline is January 8, 2024.