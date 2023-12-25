Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

“Equally melodic and assertive, her sound feels rooted in tradition, yet broad enough to encompass R&B and Latin music; its pronounced funk suggests allegiances to hip-hop and dance.” -Marcus J. Moore, The New York Times

Three time 2023 Grammy-nominated:

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Lakecia Benjamin

Phoenix

Produced by Terri Lyne Carrington

BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE

Lakecia Benjamin

"Basquiat"

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

Lakecia Benjamin

"Amerikkan Skin"

Phoenix, the latest and fourth studio album from Benjamin, (January 27, 2023) on Whirlwind Recordings was produced by mulit-Grammy award-winning Terri Lyne Carrington and features a star-studded line up of specially curated guests Dianne Reeves, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Patrice Rushen, Sonia Sanchez, Angela Davis and Wayne Shorter.

A deeply personal outing for Lakecia, this album is mostly original compositions and arrangements, solidifying her standing as not just an amazing player but as a formidable composer and arranger.

“Phoenix” is a double metaphor. Lakecia Benjamin refers to the New York City she grew up in and watched it slowly die during the pandemic and then come back to life. But it is also a personal reference to the death which she miraculously escaped from in the fall of 2021 following a serious car accident. This new opus is also an opportunity to highlight her own compositions as well as the creativity, talent, and commitment of the female artists she surrounds herself with. “Phoenix” marks yet another stratospheric rise for an artist who resolutely knows what she wants to say and how to say it, all the while honoring her mentors and the traditions that have come before her.﻿

Entry deadline is January 1, 2024.