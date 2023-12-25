Greta Matassa Sextet

Tuesday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Award-winning, Hall of Fame Jazz Vocalist Greta Matassa has a new group these days and is featured in many of the areas best jazz clubs and concert venues. The new group features all new material and arrangements with a contemporary jazz bent. Although the songs may be new, there are classics such as George Shearing, Bill Evans, Chick Corea and Dave Brubeck. As well as jazz interpretations of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny and Brazilian composers as well.

As always Greta’s concerts also feature tunes from her 11 recordings and many of the classic jazz standards as well”.

In the Pacific Northwest, where she built her career, Greta Matassa wins wide acclaim; 8 times, the readers of Earshot, the Seattle jazz magazine, have voted her the best jazz vocalist in the Northwest, including 2021!

She was inducted into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014. Jim Wilke, the Seattle jazz maven and host of the syndicated “Jazz After Hours” radio program, praises her versatility. “She has a fearlessness in approaching material,” Wilke says, “that makes her like an instrumentalist in a jam session.”

Bassist and producer John Clayton says “One of the best jazz singers we have to boast about these days.”

Her 40 year career has been a whirlwind of exciting opportunities and experiences. Over the last 20 years she has become established as one of the greatest jazz singers of her time. Working with top jazz musicians in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. In 2016 She was featured with bassist John Clayton’s group in a centennial tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

She has recorded 11 CD’s. Her latest release “Portrait” on Origin Records is receiving rave reviews.

Her decision to start teaching was probably her greatest contribution to the future of the genre she loves so much. For the last 20 years Greta has become one of the most unique and respected educators in the field today. Offering individual lessons and mentorships as well as establishing loyal student bases from Seattle to Japan, From Alaska to Kauai, from Chicago to New York.

