PDX Jazz presents Shabaka Hutchings

PDX presents Shabaka Hutchings

Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle, Seattle

Shabaka’s work transcends conventional notions of genre and draws from a vast pallet of cultural influences. Whilst he’s undeniably a pioneering voice in the renaissance of British Jazz, his remit is much broader: he has also performed classical concertos with world-leading orchestras; led several hugely influential bands (Sons of Kemet, The Comet is Coming, Shabaka and The Ancestors) and has recently released a critically lauded solo album; Afrikan Culture, a work of exceptional beauty and urgency, focussed around the eastern Asian instrument, the Shakuhachi, of which Shabaka is a major exponent.

Entry deadline is December 25, 2023.