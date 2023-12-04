Pink Martini

Friday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

The biggest little orchestra around – Pink Martini featuring lead singer China Forbes – returns to Tacoma!

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

Twenty years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

“Pink Martini have become an international phenomenon by mixing glamour and sophisticated easy-listening with multilingual songs and the unexpected.” — The Guardian

Entry deadline is December 10, 2023.