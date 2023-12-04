Many Messiahs

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University of Washington

What happens when artists/activists from wildly different backgrounds and musical worlds unite around the fight for racial justice? And what if they link their original songs together by sampling and quoting a piece of classical music that’s almost 300 years old? Riffing on Handel’s masterpiece, Messiah, these musicians transform an ancient tale of a savior into an urgent call to action. The way they frame it, we are all the Many Messiahs who can build a better world together, starting now.

Featuring:

Don Amero, vocals/guitar and compositions;

Taína Asili, vocals and compositions;

Darian Dauchan, M.C. and compositions;

Michiko Egger, vocals/guitar and compositions;

Aaron Grad, artistic director and compositions;

Tonya Abernathy, vocals;

Angelica Rowell, vocals;

Neil Totton, vocals;

Rob Jost, bass;

Maria Männistö, vocals;

Mariana Ramirez, drums and percussion;

Sonny Singh, vocals/trumpet and compositions;

Curtis Stewart, music director and violin;

and guest string players from Early Music Seattle.

