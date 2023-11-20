Pan American Nutcracker Suite

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

“...everyone has a Christmas album, but this one, for sure, is distinctive, different, and delightful. And a worthy successor to Ellington and Strayhorn." -- Richard J Salvucci, All About Jazz, Review

"The Pan American Nutcracker Suite is an aural tour de force, an all-encompassing, immersive sound experience." -- Ken Micallef, Music Writer

The Pan American Nutcracker Suite is a global musical adventure that celebrates and unites the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece, “The Nutcracker Suite”, with the beautifully diverse musical traditions of the Americas and beyond.

Created and co-arranged by Joe McCarthy and Vince Norman, this composition features original orchestrations performed by Joe McCarthy’s Latin Grammy Award-Winning New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band (NYABABB). Released on September 9th, 2022 via Angelface Records.

The New York based Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble features writing and composing talents of its members inspired by the great bebop tradition and rich rhythmic stylings of Afro- Caribbean music.

Guests who have recorded and/or performed with the band include Paquito D’ Rivera, Poncho Sanchez, Manuel Valera, Ruben Rodriguez, Ryan Keberle, Hector Martignon, Roberto Quintero, Luisito Quintero, Arturo O’ Farrill, Dave Samuels, Roland Vazquez, Luques Curtis, Michael Mossman, Ray Vega, Antonio Hart, Oscar Stagnaro, Luis Bonilla and Joe Magnarelli.

