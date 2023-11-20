KNKXmas Holiday Concert

Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

Carnation Farms, Carnation

Join us for some fantastic holiday music at our KNKXMAS Holiday Concert! This concert will feature performances from top PNW Jazz and seasonal musicians, The Jewel Tones, Greta Matassa, The ACE Choir, and Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra.

We will have an array of beverages including coffee, hot cider, mulled wine, beer and wine, as well as food ranging from pastries and small bites to delicious house-made seasonal soups and salad (meat and vegan options) available for purchase. We will also collect donations of food and money for the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank.

All Ages.

This is an indoor event.

Tickets are non-refundable.

More about the performers:

THE JEWEL TONES are a sparkling homage to the music of Motown, the definitive era of American artistry and soul. This all-female, Motown-inspired vocal trio performs all of the most popular Motown hits and always leaves audiences “dancin’ in the street!” With lively choreography, dazzling costumes, amazing wigs and a glamorous style reminiscent of the great 1960s girl groups, the trio engages audiences with warmth and nostalgia and welcomes them back to a time when Diana Ross was queen and brilliant women ruled the stage. It doesn’t get any better than this All-American, Motown playlist that includes hits by The Supremes, The Temptations, The Shirelles, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Martha & The Vandellas, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, The Ronettes and many more. Audiences love singing along with all of these fantastic songs that have stood the test of time.

Greta Matassa

Her 40 year career has been a whirlwind of exciting opportunities and experiences. Over the last 20 years she has become established as one of the greatest jazz singers of her time. Working with top jazz musicians in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. In 2016 She was featured with bassist John Clayton’s group in a centennial tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

The ACE Choir

Inspiration comes from heritage, arts, and culture. Within the African American tradition, choirs have been significant vehicles for inspiration, comfort, and collective healing. Choirs have always played an important role in keeping Black heritage and Black ancestral stories alive through singing spirituals, freedom songs, and songs of hope.

Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra

The Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra (SWOJO) performs jazz standards, Latin and Brazilian jazz, and has been showcasing many of the finest female jazz artists in the region since 2000.

SWOJO also proudly features the contemporary, original music of regional and international women composers and arrangers including: Jill Townsend, Hazel Leach, Ann Reynolds, Leigh Pilzer, Patty Darling, Jihye Lee, Christine Jensen, Jessie Smith, and Nelda Swiggett.

Entry deadline is November 27, 2023.