A Christmas Carol

November 24 - December 24

The Allen Theatre at ACT Contemporary Theatre

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Gregory Falls

Directed by R. Hamilton Wright

Music by Adam Stern

November 24 – December 24

Run time: ~90 minutes, no intermission

Location: The Allen Theatre at ACT Contemporary Theatre

Fill your heart with joy!

Charles Dickens’ enchanting tale of compassion and hope comes to life at ACT Contemporary Theatre.

On a snowy Christmas Eve brimming with memorable characters, ghostly apparitions, and visits to the past, present, and future, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge discovers the joy of charity and redemption.

Capture the timeless magic of Dickens’ Yuletide classic, proudly returning for the 48th year.

A Christmas Carol is recommended for ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be allowed in the theatre. The production contains loud noises, the use of fog, bright and strobe lights, and images that may frighten very young children. For more information contact the Box Office at 206.292.7676.

Entry deadline is November 27, 2023.

