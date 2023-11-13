Velocity - Quantum Christmas Album Release Party

Sunday, December 17 at 5 p.m.

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Hailing from the vibrant musical landscape of Tacoma, Washington, Velocity is a remarkable fusion jazz band that has been enthralling audiences with their innovative sound and mesmerizing performances. With a journey that has seen them release four outstanding albums and embark on an exciting new musical adventure, Velocity is poised to make waves with their upcoming first ever Christmas album 'Quantum Christmas' this holiday season.

Velocity's musical journey is a testament to their dedication and remarkable talent. The band is comprised of five exceptionally gifted musicians, each bringing a unique element to their sound. Peter Adams is the keyboard player and primary composer for the band and guides the musical direction, while Brian Smith on drums, Rob Hutchinson on electric bass, Cliff Colón tenor sax, and the band's most recent addition, Mason Hargrove on electric guitar join forces to create an ensemble that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Over the years, Velocity has graced stages across the Pacific Northwest, leaving audiences in awe with their electrifying performances. Their live shows are a fusion of precision and improvisation, offering an unforgettable experience for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

With a penchant for pushing boundaries and exploring uncharted territories in the world of fusion jazz, Velocity has found themselves featured on multiple radio stations and streaming platforms. as well as local television program King 5 Evening. Their albums are a testament to their artistic evolution and their commitment to creating fresh, groundbreaking music that resonates with listeners.

Adding to their impressive discography, Velocity is all set to captivate hearts with their first-ever Christmas album 'Quantum Christmas', promising a unique jazz twist to beloved holiday classics. This much-anticipated release is bound to be the perfect soundtrack for the festive season, showcasing their ability to infuse jazz into any genre.

Velocity's journey is a testament to the enduring power of music. With their innovative approach, impressive skill, and high octane live performances, they have solidified their place in the world of fusion jazz, and their music is sure to continue leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of listeners worldwide. Come join Velocity at the Spanish Ballroom on December 17th as they celebrate the release of their Christmas Album 'Quantum Christmas'.

Entry deadline is November 20, 2023.