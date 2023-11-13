Davina & The Vagabonds: A Vagabond Holiday

Saturday, December 9 at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

The Federal Way Performing Arts Center, Federal Way

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Celebrate the season with a sassy holiday concert that blends blues, swing, and New Orleans Jazz. With a new spin on an old sound, Davina and The Vagabonds have created quite a stir on the international music scene with their high-energy live shows. Davina Sowers has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday, and even Betty Boop.

This rollicking quintet melds Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums, and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section. The group’s focused, clean sound and emphasis on acoustic instruments are novel to both blues and jazz worlds and are sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!

“Davina Sowers creates her own Americana mishmash — a little Amy Winehouse-worthy neo-soul here, a little Great American Songbook-influenced songcraft there.” - Rolling Stone Magazine

Entry deadline is November 20, 2023.