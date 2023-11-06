The Heavy Hitters ft. Mike LeDonne, Eric Alexander, Jeremy Pelt, Vincent Herring, Kenny Washington & Peter Washington

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Heavy Hitters is a sextet co-led by pianist Mike LeDonne and tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander. The band is rounded out by some of the premiere purveyors of straight-ahead swinging jazz: Vincent Herring on alto saxophone, Jeremy Pelt on trumpet, Peter Washington on upright bass and Kenny Washington on drums.

The music is built to tickle your mind, hit you in the heart and get your head swaying back and forth. The Heavy Hitters make soulful kickass swinging music that you might have heard on a Blue Note record back in the day. Not to look back... this is a band that is all about the NOW because it’s happening right now!

The Heavy Hitters have been swinging hard their whole lives! Their debut record was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder's studio, a place we are so lucky to still have up and running and that is putting out the same great sound we have all loved for all these years. It’s a true “Jazz” sound, recorded by some of the greatest jazz musicians of their generation.

Entry deadline is November 13, 2023.