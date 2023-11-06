CLASSICS II: AMERICAN FUSION

Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

All the wit, élan and sophistication associated with the satirical operetta genre is apparent in the overture Bernstein wrote for Candide, complete with fanfare, pratfalls and a conclusion with “musical sparks.” Famed jazz musician Wynton Marsalis brings “a party to the stage” with his Violin Concerto that incorporates the energy of jazz and blues traditions along with traditional fiddle music. In his Third Symphony, Aaron Copland creates an “abstract Americana” reflective of his desire to foster a distinctive American music.

Entry deadline is November 13, 2023.