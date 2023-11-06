An Evening With David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown featuring Courtney Fortune

Thursday, December 22 at 9:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

In 1965, the first ever “Peanuts” animated special took place. It was a landmark event and it was the start of a tradition that would continue year after year. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a tradition enjoyed around the world by fans of all ages. Now, over 50 years later, Contemporary Jazz Piano Legend, David Benoit along with distinguished Vocalist, Courtney Fortune, is paying tribute to this incredible piece of entertainment history.

This inspirational tribute concert features the classic music of Vince Guaraldi along with “Charlie Brown Christmas” originals from David Benoit, who took over the helm as music composer for the new Charlie Brown Christmas TV Specials more than a decade ago, as well as classics from David Benoit’s illustrious career as a Multi-Grammy Nominated Solo Artist. The heart-warming show is sure to get the audience in that Christmas Spirit and bring out the ‘kid’ in all of us this holiday season.

A “founding father” of contemporary jazz, Benoit has as wide-ranging musical resume as anyone in music. Influenced by jazz, Broadway, symphonies, and more, he has scored more than 20 chart-topping radio hits, created the wildly popular soundtracks for the Peanuts television movies, scored music for films produced by Clint Eastwood and Sally Field, and created themes for popular soap operas such as All My Children. He has collaborated with such diverse artists as The Rippingtons, Faith Hill, David Sanborn, and CeCe Winans, among many others as well as working with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Philippine Philharmonic. Having recorded over 40 albums, Benoit’s wide-ranging musical vision and talent has been one of the great stories of contemporary jazz.

Entry deadline is November 13, 2023.